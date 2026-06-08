Fuelcell Energy Reports Wider Q2 Loss, Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) reported wider loss for the second quarter of 2026, while the loss per share narrowed in the same quarter.

In the pre-market hours on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.58 percent up at $17.95, after closing Friday's regular trading at 19.02 percent down.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter skyrocketed to $78.71 million, from $38.85 million in the same quarter last year. The huge loss was attributable to the impairment expenses connected to the company's decision to upgrade the equipment at the Groton Project to use three of its standard 2.5-Megawatt FCE Block.

Loss per share, on the other hand, went down to $1.45, from $1.79 the previous year.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders dropped to $28.70 million, from $33.23 million last year.

Adjusted net loss per share was $0.53, in comparison to $1.53 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.06 million, in comparison to the $19.31 million in the prior year.

Total revenues for the second quarter went down to $35.59 million, from $37.41 million in the same quarter last year.