Fueling the 5G Frenzy: New Materials in High Demand to Meet Rapid Rollout of Technology Across the Globe

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From consumer cell phones and wireless networks to the technology arms race taking place between global superpowers, carriers are implementing 5G networks at breakneck speed. Behind the scenes, demand is growing for cheap, high-performing materials that will allow millions of devices to connect to these new high-frequency networks.

To help navigate this rapidly changing and emerging industry, Lux Research – a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services – has issued a new report, "Materials for 5G: Opportunities in mmWave Substrates."

The report details the progress that has been made on the rollout of 5G networks and technologies to date, identifies the unmet material needs for mmWave technology to enable millions of new devices, and reviews the current technology options and emerging alternatives, with a focus on innovative groups that are already beginning to tackle these challenges. Lux also forecasts in the report the future market demand and expected market share for different materials as 5G networks continue to proliferate globally.

"Despite political headwinds, telecommunications giants, retailers, tech companies, and world governments have all embraced the promise of 5G technology," said Anthony Schiavo, Senior Analyst at Lux Research and lead author of the report. "In order to meet this relatively new but rapidly growing demand, a separate materials arms race has emerged. Currently, liquid-crystal polymers (LCP), polyimides (PI), and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) substrates are leading the way in this competition to meet high frequency demand."

By 2030, the market for materials that can adequately meet these new 5G demands is likely to reach 14,000 MT of materials, totaling $2.3 billion. mmWave-enabled cell phones will be the initial market for these advanced materials, but 5G infrastructure will become the largest source of demand by 2024.

For more information about the emergence of 5G networks and the materials that are needed to meet this growing demand, you can download the report's executive summary here.





