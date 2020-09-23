Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific and Newline Interactive Join Forces to Redefine Multi-Location Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific today announced its partnership with Newline Interactive to enhance multi-location teamwork as the exclusive distributor[1] of their newest Unified Collaboration Display (UCD) – Newline UCD. This all-in-one 4K Ultra-HD solution integrates individual devices and functions into one display, easily addressing the various levels of meetings across corporate, enterprise, classroom, and training environments. It is available in three tiers - PTC, VNC, RSC.

As flexi-work models and split team arrangements increasingly become the norm, organisations today need seamless collaborative platforms that can support telecommunications and e-workflows. The timely partnership aims to equip organisations with the capabilities to collaborate onsite and remotely, and navigate the challenges of flexi-work models.

Newline UCD creates an interactive experience for users to discover new ways of engagement with benefits such as:

Hassle-Free Meeting Set Up to Simplify Remote Working

Combining clever usage of office areas out of meeting rooms, users can easily set up the UCD anytime, anywhere. It integrates all the communication and collaboration tools required for meetings, including video conferencing platforms (Teams, Zoom and Skype), wireless casting systems and interactive whiteboards. Users enjoy crystal clear display and voice quality with its adjustable 4K wide-angle camera, powerful 40W stereo soundbar, and omni-directional microphone with echo cancellation and noise reduction features.

Furthermore, users can access different document formats such as Microsoft Office Suite to save files on their preferred storage devices with a simple tap of the screen.

Instantaneous Live Cross-Sharing of Documents to Ease Collaboration Between Locations

The UCD enables automatic documentation and storage of meeting assets, supported by instant and real-time sharing capabilities across users' preferred channels. Its wireless presentation function supports simultaneous connection to the UCD for up to four devices, so that users do not have to toggle between different files or owners during presentations. Users can simply connect their Windows, Mac, Android or iOS devices to quickly project their screen for ongoing discussions.

With the UCD, organisations can also use Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), an on-board computer to install Fuji Xerox Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and document management solutions (such as Working Folder and DocuWorks) to increase efficiency.

Intuitive Technology to Enhance Employee Experience and Productivity

Users can enjoy a smooth writing experience with impeccable touch accuracy such that onscreen annotations feel as natural as writing on paper. Leveraging optical bonding technology that reduces parallax errors and light reflection, the UCD offers an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle with reduced glare to create the best visual experience, no matter where you sit in the room.

The UCD's Blue Light Filter Technology also protects users by blocking up to 75% of the harmful blue light, without compromising display brightness and quality.

Robust Technology to Minimise Operational Costs

Over time, especially in environments with high humidity and dust, moisture collected between the display layers can cause condensation on the inner surface of the glass on non-optically bonded displays. The UCD uses optical bonding technology to seal the gap between the display layers and prevent the penetration of these particles, making it perfect for any environment and temperature conditions. The optically bonded layer also provides a protective cover glass to guard against scratches and dirt on the screen, resulting in the UCD lasting longer and organisations enjoying greater cost savings.

The global pandemic has accelerated the transformation of workspaces to be digitally equipped and agile. As the modern-day meeting room becomes increasingly dynamic and hands-on, Futuresource Consulting, a specialist research and knowledge-based consulting company, expects the overall collaboration displays market to annually grow in volume by 25.1% up to 2023, according to its latest worldwide report from collaboration displays market tracking service[2].

"With the growing application of interactive technologies and displays across different industries in Asia Pacific, we see tremendous growth opportunities to augment asynchronous and real-time collaborations. Fuji Xerox's strong network of customers and partners makes it the perfect partner to help us take the first step towards expanding our footprint in the region and showcasing our industry-leading technology," said Eric Lee, CEO of Newline Interactive.

"The past few months have reiterated the need to ensure that work can be carried out remotely – and most importantly, collaboratively online and offline – even during times of disruption," said Masashi Sakamoto, President and CEO, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. "We are excited to be the sole distributor of the latest range by Newline, who develop proprietary innovations that can help our customers unlock seamless success and carve new competencies to grow well beyond recovery."

[1] Available in Australia, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand [2] https://www.avnetwork.com/news/global-collaboration-displays-market-soars-futuresource-consulting

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Newline Interactive is the world-leading brand of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increase productivity and enable collaboration. It develops solutions that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets, including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. The continual innovation and product development Newline practices results in the company's reputation as a world-class organization without exception.

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution.

Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

http://www.fujixerox.com

