Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) and HKBN Enterprise Solutions Form Strategic Partnership to Expand SME Market Reach

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) and HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") jointly announce a strategic partnership in Hong Kong that will see both companies leverage their combined expertise to help SMEs up their technology game for the emerging new economy. The partnership between the two technology solutions experts will culminate in advanced service models as well as a wider range of innovative document management solutions, along with versatile technology support for customers, that are purpose-fit to accelerate business growth, productivity and innovation, and to create win-win-win partnership with the SME community.

Fusing professional office printing equipment by Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) with HKBNES' technical support expertise, this complementary partnership builds upon Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong)'s office essentials of multifunction printers and consumables to paper and office automation support with HKBNES' full-service solutions tailored to help streamline and digitise operations under the new normal, enabling SMEs to emerge from COVID stronger and capitalise on tomorrow's opportunities.

"The biggest winners in this partnership are our clients," said Yasuyuki Matsumoto, Managing Director of Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong). "Using innovative products from Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong), combining the professional services from HKBNES, our clients will be better able to deal with today's disruptions, and tomorrow's digitally-driven challenges." Yasuyuki Matsumoto continued, "The disruption we've all experienced in 2020 has called for us to focus on our key strengths, and to connect with partners whose competencies complement ours. Thanks to HKBNES' broad reach of local SMEs, we are now even better positioned to deliver our common objective: helping SMEs solve complex challenges and capture growth opportunities in a time of digitally-driven change."

"With our incredible reach of over 100,000 companies or 1-in-2 active companies in Hong Kong, we are here to massively scale our combined strengths," shared Billy Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Solutions & JOS Group. "This is an exciting co-growth opportunity for both companies and the customers. We will give best-in-class service offerings and support to SMEs, helping them improve efficiency and grow through digitalised, remote-capable operations and best-fit technology solutions."

HKBNES and Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) join force to deliver the best document management, printing systems and technical support solutions for SMEs, including installation, maintenance and daily service support. This enables customers to enjoy the new one-stop printing solutions with greater efficiencies in cost and resources, brought by the renowned printing technology from Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) and HKBNES' extended professional technical support. For details, please call 128 1111 or email to product_cpe@hkbn.com.hk.

About Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) Limited

Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) Limited is your trusted information and communications technology (ICT) partner in providing leading Document Services and Communications. Established in 1964 and known formerly as Rank Xerox (Hong Kong) Limited, Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong) is a part of Fuji Xerox group of companies which became wholly owned by FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in November 2019, and now has around 1,000 employees. The company provides leading-edge ICT specializing in document management consultancy to every industry through a full range of solutions and services from multi-function printers; production printing systems; document management and workflow software; to enterprise print services, document supply chain management and business process services.

For more information about Fuji Xerox (Hong Kong), please visit our website: https://www.fujixerox.com.hk/.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is an enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, the Group is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 990 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en/.

