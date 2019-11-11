"Fujian Brand Haisixing" Indonesia Station will be held from November 13th to 16th

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series (Indonesia Station), hosted by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, will be held at the Jakarta Convention and Exhibition CenterNovember 13-16 at the Jakarta International Food Exhibition.

The exhibition of "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series (Indonesia Station) is divided into two parts: Fujian Brand Pavilion and Enterprise Commodity Exhibition Zone. The Fujian Brand Pavilion will demonstrate the image of Fujian, promote Fujian's good business environment, and focus on Fujian's advantageous brand products and reform and opening up results. In the enterprise merchandise exhibition area, with the design concept of "Fujian brand silk road sailing", Fujianhas organized 16 companies to participate in the exhibition, focusing on clothing, shoes, bags, textile fabrics, sporting goods and other brand products.

On November 13th, from 10:00 to 12:00, the "Fujian Brand Haisixing" (Indonesia Station) trade and economic match will be held in the exhibition forum area of the Jakarta Convention and Exhibition Center in Indonesia. The site will introduce the investment and business environment of Fujian Province. The latest products of Fujian enterprises will enable Indonesian buyers to understand the superior industries and quality products of Fujian Province more directly. Also, the opportunity to talk with quality suppliers of Fujian for Indonesian buyers will be provided. It will enable Indonesian companies to select and find better suppliers, promote on-site entrepreneurs' deep-level and multi-field cooperation, and achieve complementary advantages and mutual benefit.

The organizer of the Provincial Department of Commerce said that it hopes to further promote the economic and trade exchanges between Fujian Province and Indonesia through the "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series of activities, build Fujian brand goods and enterprise display, sales and exchange platforms, explore the Indonesian market, and drive the broad market. The main body expands exchanges with Indonesia and its neighboring countries, expands two-way trade, and promotes two-way investment.

Fujian is the core area of the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road". In recent years, economic and trade exchanges and regional cooperation with companies and regions along the Haisi line have deepened. As a key activity sponsored by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, the "Fujian Brand Haisixing" activity has become the main focus of economic and trade cooperation between the province and the "Hai Si" countries.

SOURCE Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce