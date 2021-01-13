Fujian Ishine Cosmetics Launches More than 20 New Products during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup manufacturer Fujian Ishine Cosmetics introduced its latest makeup offerings during the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, which included lip gloss, lipsticks, eye shadows and eyeliners.

Founded in 2008, the company is IS022716 and GMPC certified and located in Nanping City, Fujian, China. Its businesses involve sourcing, product development, consulting, design, production and marketing. Within the last 13 years, it has worked with more than 100 brands all over the world.

Its range of products includes lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm, eye shadow, highlighter, contour powder, blush, eyeliner, mascara, nail polish and so on.

With its R&D department located in Shanghai, Ishine Cosmetics is able to stay on top of the latest beauty trends, concepts and events, giving them an added edge when it comes to discussing with their clients about new product developments.

The company's manufacturing facility spans over 30 acres and has over 300 skilled workers. It is equipped with modern production plants and first-class machinery. The staff are highly trained to provide reliable and professional services.

Any inquiries about Fujian Ishine Cosmetics, please contact:

Airy Lee

Owner

Tel: 0086-186 5799 2699 / 0086-599-326 8888

Email: airylee@ishinecosmetics.com

Website: www.globalsources.com/ishine.co

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia