FUJIFILM H1 Income Drops, Revenue Rises; Confirms FY Profit View, Lifts Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Japan's FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIY, 4901.T) reported Monday lower earnings for the first half, despite higher revenues. Further, the company maintained earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, while raising the revenue estimate.

The first half-yearly net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings was ¥105.226 billion, or ¥87.86 per share, down 12.5% from ¥120.232 billion, or ¥99.70 per share a year ago.

Operating income was ¥141.168 billion, down 10.9 percent from prior year's corresponding figure of ¥158.486 billion.

The decline in earnings was mainly due to increased fixed costs in the Healthcare segment's Bio CDMO business, besides certain one-time and raw material costs.

Revenue for the six-month period rose 8.8% to ¥1.712 trillion from ¥1.572 trillion last year.

Looking ahead for the full year, FUJIFILM continues to expect net income attributable at ¥280 billion, while earnings per share is now expected at ¥234.10, compared to earlier expectation of ¥234.19. Operating income is still expected at ¥365.0 billion.

Revenue for the year is now estimated to total ¥3.590 trillion, up from the previous outlook of ¥3.560 trillion.

FUJIFILM shares gained 1.89 percent Monday on the Tokyo exchange, and closed at ¥3,350. On the OTC exchange, FUJIY shares closed Friday at $10.45, down 2.88 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com