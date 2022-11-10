FUJIFILM Holdings Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Fujifilm Holdings (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported Thursday higher second-quarter profit and revenues. The company also upgraded fiscal year outlook.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to company grew to 53.8 billion yen from last year's 39 billion yen.

Operating income was 71.2 billion yen, higher than 51.6 billion yen a year ago.

Second-quarter revenue grew to 724 billion yen from 622.4 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue increased due to steady sales in the Medical Systems and Electronic Materials businesses and in the Imaging segment, in addition to the impact of exchange rates.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2023, the company now expects net income attributable of 200 billion yen, operating income of 260.0 billion yen, and revenue of 2.8 trillion yen.

The company previously expected net income attributable of 195 billion yen, operating income of 250 billion yen, and revenue of 2.7 trillion yen.

FUJIFILM added that it will aim to achieve VISION2023 performance targets a year earlier than planned.

Annual dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2023 is planned to be 120 yen, marking the 13th consecutive annual increase.

In Japan, FUJIFILM shares were trading at 6,795 yen, down 2.80 percent.

