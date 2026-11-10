10.11.2026 09:16:28

Fujikura H1 Profit Soars; Revises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fujikura Ltd. (FJK.F, 5803.T), the Japanese engineering major, reported earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026, wherein profit more than doubled from last year, on higher revenue. Further, for the full year, the company affirmed its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance and raised its revenue outlook. However, it lowered the operating profit estimates.

Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥180.289 billion, or ¥108.87 per share, up by 168.5 percent compared to ¥67.147 billion, or ¥40.56 per share, last year. For the first half, operating profit rose 160.6 percent, to ¥235.013 billion from ¥90.171 billion year ago.

Revenue for the period increased 55.2 percent, to ¥867.433 billion from ¥558.994 billion in previous year.

Looking ahead, Fujikura has affirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance for profit attributable to owners of parent, at ¥326 billion, an increase of 107.4 percent year-over-year. The company now expects operating profit of ¥429 billion, showing a rise of 127.3 percent from over a year ago. It previously expected operating profit of ¥432 billion.

As for the full year revenue, the company now expects ¥1.768 trillion, anticipating an increase of 49.5 percent from the previous year. The previous revenue guidance was ¥1.755 trillion.

FJK.F shares closed Monday on the Frankfurt exchange at €19.10, up 8.51 percent. On the Tokyo exchange, Fujikura shares closed Tuesday at ¥3,089, up by 9 yen or 0.29 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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