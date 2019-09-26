Fukutake Soichiro Opined on the Rural Revitalization at China Charity Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, 2019, the 2019 International Charity Summit on the theme of "Great Power Battle in 2020" was held in Shenzhen. Focused on the core issues, weak points and key chains of the current poverty battle, and the hot and difficult issues in the development of philanthropy, this summit is committed to collecting wisdom on the practices and innovation of China's poverty battle, and contributing to global poverty reduction.

The summit was sponsored by the Organizing Committee of the China Charity Fair (CNCF), and hosted by the China Global Philanthropy Institute (CGPI) and Shenzhen CNCF Development Center. It focused on the three themes of "Experiences of Co-developing Global Poverty Reduction", "Sustainable Development in Poverty-stricken Areas" and "Building a New Pattern of Rural Revitalization". It demonstrated the innovative practices undertaken by the cross-border charitable forces in such key sustainability issues as poverty reduction, technological innovation, environmental protection, education, and medical care.

At the summit, Fukutake Soichiro, a representative philanthropist of art revitalizating village, the Honorary Consultant of the Benesse Group, the legal person of the Charitable Consortium and the director of the Fukutake Consortium delivered a keynote speech. He expressed that the corporate activities were the best way to create wealth. He called for the capitalism for public interest, for returning the social wealth to society and for empowering more people to live a better life. In 2017, Mr. Fukutake, the CGPI and Dong Fangjun (GPL member and Chairman of Beijing Dongfangjun Foundaiton) jointly launched the Fukutake Center for Art & Philanthropy, which was committed to the planning of "Revitalizing Rural Areas through Art and Culture" in China.

