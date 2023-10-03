Full power for the SSM3-6 power plant in Brazil (260 megawatts)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that its SSM3-6 solar power plant is now producing at full capacity, including the last 133 megawatts unit whose start-up was slowed by the consequences of the grid blackout on 15 August.

"Although the ramp-up of the SSM3-6 solar power plant has been slowed down at the request of the grid operator, we are proud to announce that SSM3-6 is injecting its full power into the electricity grid. At the same time, our teams are fully mobilised to bring another of our new power stations into production: the Canudos wind farm, which is also ready to feed power into the grid”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Construction of the SSM3-6 solar power plant1 (Solar Serra do Mel 3, 4, 5 and 6) began in March 2022. The plant began generating power in July 2023 with an initial unit of 17 megawatts2, gradually adding a further 243 megawatts to reach its full capacity of 260 megawatts.

The current test phase demonstrates the capacity of the grid to absorb the full output of the SSM3-6 solar power plant.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1?GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

