Full Sail University Proudly Announces 11th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Class

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce the 2019 Full Sail University Hall of Fame induction class comprised of six graduates recognized for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, technology, media, and the arts. The induction of this new class of honorees will occur during Full Sail's 11th Annual Hall of Fame Week, scheduled to be held March 8-13, 2020.

Full Sail's Hall of Fame is a weeklong series of campus-wide events featuring:

Guest lectures, panels, workshops, and hands-on technology demonstrations from leading industry influencers, experts, and companies.

Career networking events focused on employment and mentoring for students and graduates.

Technology Expo showcasing the latest in tech trends and interactive experiences.

Live musical performances featuring a variety of artists and genres.

Interactive Creative Challenges for students and alumni.

Gaming tournaments, film screenings and more.

In addition, several events will be made available to the public via online streaming, and the week will include an induction ceremony to celebrate and recognize this latest class of inductees.

The inductees to be honored are:

Michael Cardwell

Current Title: Founder/Creative Director, Digital Brew

Industry Credits: Michael Cardwell is the Founder and Creative Director of Orlando based video production, animation and design agency Digital Brew.

is the Founder and Creative Director of based video production, animation and design agency Digital Brew. During his 14+ year career Michael has established himself as a talented, award-winning cinematographer and producer. He has parlayed his film and business education into a successful company and is proud of his staff comprised of many Full Sail University graduates.

His company's client list includes: Amazon, AdventHealth, GameFly, Cisco, Draft Kings, Ray-Ban, Cash Money Records, Walgreens, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2019, Digital Brew was listed #1683 on Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" list of fastest growing privately held companies in America.

Digital Brew as a whole has won 16 Emmy awards as a company.

Michael has personally won 11 Emmy awards, 9 Telly awards, and 3 ADDY awards.

2004 & 2005 Graduate (Film & Entertainment Business)

Fela Davis

Current Title: Front of House Engineer & Content Creator

Industry Credits Fela's earlier experiences include working for industry powerhouses Clair Global and House of Blues.

She is currently front of house engineer for 6-time Grammy Award winner Christian McBride, mixing sold out shows across Asia , Europe , Canada and America. She has also mixed for the likes of Ron Carter , Jose Feliciano , Bilal and more.

, , and America. She has also mixed for the likes of , , Bilal and more. Fela serves as a mentor for young women in audio with Soundgirls.org, and when not on the road, she's recording and creating new projects for her own businesses 23dB Productions & One of One Productions Studio. 23dB specializes in live recording, producing original music, podcasts, creating video and social media content for businesses (Focusrite, OWC, Lewitt Microphones, etc).

Fela has mobile multitrack recorded at Live Nation NYC venues (Music Hall of Williamsburg and Bowery Ballroom), SiriusXM's Real Jazz, The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian McBride, live broadcasts from The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, and Atlantic Records.

The studio also specializes in podcast recording that is also home to The Art of Music Tech Podcast that Fela hosts with her 23dB business partner, Denis.

2002 Graduate (Recording Arts)

Erin Eberhardt

Current Title: Lead Project Manager at Blizzard Entertainment

Industry Credits: After graduating from Full Sail's Game Design Master's program, Erin got her start in indie game development as an Associate Producer at ZeeGee Games in Orlando . She later moved across the country to Anaheim, California to work on online products at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Online before moving to Sony PlayStation as a Senior Program Manager where she helped to launch PlayStation Now.

. She later moved across the country to to work on online products at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Online before moving to Sony PlayStation as a Senior Program Manager where she helped to launch PlayStation Now. Currently, Erin works as the Lead Project Manager on Esports for Blizzard Entertainment, where she manages the team behind global esports event and program planning for Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and StarCraft II.

Erin was her class valedictorian and the first woman to graduate from Full Sail's Game Design Master's program in 2010.

Erin has been a contributor to Full Sail University's esports program, guest lectured to current students on campus, and consistently supports the careers of graduates in the gaming industry.

2010 Graduate (Game Design Master's)

Chris Kelley

Current Title: Staff UX Designer at Google

Industry Credits: Chris Kelley is a UX design lead at Google, working on Augmented Reality.

is a UX design lead at Google, working on Augmented Reality. Previously at Google, Chris led a prototyping doing interaction research for immersive computing (AR/VR) and worked on wearable hardware experiences such as Google Glass.

In 2018, he presented findings on behalf of his research and development team at the Google I/O developers conference, and his team's work was featured as a Google Design "Best of".

Prior to Google, Chris logged more than 15 years experience on commercial, broadcast, motion and interactive design.

Chris has worked with King and Country, Blur Studios, EVB, Nathaniel Howe Studios, and many more.

His work has been honored with awards including: Cannes Cyber Lion, London International Award, FWA, Clio, ADDY, Horizon, and is a past Emmy Award Nominee.

2002 Graduate (Digital Media)

Mark Kilborn

Current Title: Sound Designer

Industry Credits: Mark Kilborn is an award‐winning sound designer, mixer, and implementer with 15 years of experience in the video games industry. He has worked on various game franchises, including Forza Motorsport, Brothers in Arms, Tony Hawk and Project Gotham Racing.

is an award‐winning sound designer, mixer, and implementer with 15 years of experience in the video games industry. He has worked on various game franchises, including Forza Motorsport, Brothers in Arms, and Project Gotham Racing. He spent nine years as one of the audio directors for the Call of Duty franchise, contributing to projects including Modern Warfare 3, Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 1-3, Exo Zombies, Modern Warfare Remastered, Call of Duty Online and Call of Duty: WWII.

His projects have won MPSE Golden Reel and GANG Awards for sound, and they've been nominated for BAFTA and DICE Outstanding Achievement in Sound Awards.

2004 Graduate (Recording Arts)

Shaun McCabe

Current Title: Head of Technology at Insomniac Games

Industry Credits: Shaun McCabe is the Head of Technology at Insomniac Games, the award-winning developer of Marvel's Spider-Man.

is the Head of Technology at Insomniac Games, the award-winning developer of Shaun leverages over 18 years' experience in engineering, creative and production leadership to drive the creation of world‐class player experiences.

Shaun joined Insomniac Games in 2003 as an audio programmer, developing audio technology for Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (2004), Ratchet: Deadlocked (2005) and the PlayStation 3 launch title Resistance: Fall of Man (2006).

In 2009, Shaun joined Chad Dezern in opening a new Insomniac studio in Durham, North Carolina . With the Durham studio, he co‐directed multiple Ratchet & Clank titles and served as executive producer for Edge of Nowhere (2016), Feral Rights (2016), The Unspoken (2016) and Stormland (2019), for Oculus Rift; and Seedling (2018) for Magic Leap One.

in opening a new Insomniac studio in . With the studio, he co‐directed multiple Ratchet & Clank titles and served as executive producer for Edge of Nowhere (2016), Feral Rights (2016), The Unspoken (2016) and Stormland (2019), for Oculus Rift; and Seedling (2018) for Magic Leap One. Shaun serves as a guest speaker and panelist discussing technology within the gaming industry. Most recently he appeared as the featured keynote speaker at Synapse Orlando.

2001 Graduate (Game Design)

Since 2009, Full Sail University has celebrated the now time-honored tradition that is the Full Sail University Hall of Fame. Its purpose is to acknowledge those graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, technology, media, and the arts throughout the university's 40-year history.

This honor serves as a tribute to the creative inspiration, technical brilliance, and determination of each inductee, their unyielding dedication to more than a decade of excellence in their professional career, and their heartfelt commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Full Sail University.

Additional information regarding events, special guests, and live musical performances will be announced closer to Hall of Fame Week. Please visit the official Full Sail website for more details and follow @FullSail to join the #FullSailHOF conversation on Twitter.

