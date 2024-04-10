|
10.04.2024 11:00:00
Full-stack web development with HTMX and Bun, Part 2: Pug templating
In the first half of this article, we set up a web development stack and created a simple example application using Bun, HTMX, Elysia, and MongoDB. Here, we'll continue exploring our new stack while cleaning up and abstracting the example application's data access layer and adding more complex HTMX interactions. We'll also add another component to the tech stack: Pug, a popular JavaScript template engine that works well with HTMX and helps with configuring DOM interactions.The example applicationOur example application currently consists of a form and a table. The form lets users enter quotes along with their authors, which can then be searched and displayed using the application's user interface. I've added a bit of CSS to the interface to make it look more modern than what we left off with in Part 1:To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.