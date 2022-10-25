Full Swing Announces New Pro 2.0 Simulator with the Most Accurate Ball Tracking Technology in Sports

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing has been engineering industry-leading indoor simulators for more than 35 years. Now, they've taken their innovative simulator technology and made it even better. Full Swing's new Pro 2.0 Simulator takes the accuracy and speed of infrared tracking and combines it with blue light LEDs into compact durable housing, resulting in the fastest and most accurate indoor ball tracking technology on the market.

The Full Swing PRO 2.0 Simulator is the fastest and most accurate indoor ball tracking technology on the market.

Team Full Swing member Tiger Woods has always preached that "no matter how good you are, you can always get better." This mantra was the inspiration for the Pro 2.0 project. Full Swing took the best parts of their patented dual-tracking technology and evolved it to not only have a cleaner look and a better putting experience, but better performance across the board for players around the world.

"We put our customer at the crux of everything we do, and the quality of their experience is the driving force behind every innovation challenge our team takes on," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. "It just so happens that our customers include the likes of Tiger, Rahm, and our expanding roster of Team Full Swing athletes that rely on the accuracy of our products to improve their game with each practice session. When you're engineering products like the Pro 2.0 Simulator to match some of the highest standards in the world, there is no room for error."

The process begins with Full Swing's ION3 overhead camera, which captures the club and initial ball launch data as it records HD video of the clubhead at impact for an in-depth post-swing analysis. The ball then passes 4 HyperClear cameras mounted in front of the screen, where players will notice their shot instantly transition from the real world to the virtual world at the exact spot that it hits the screen with no delay, resulting in the most realistic ball flight on the market.

Full Swing's new Pro 2.0 Simulator (starting at $54,900) is being installed now both residentially and commercially across the globe, including with Team Full Swing's newest members, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

To learn how you can install the latest and greatest in multisport simulation, visit FullSwingGolf.com.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor, has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

