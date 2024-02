Full Year 2023 Earnings

Successful delivery of “Driving Progress 2023” main financial targetsUnderlying earnings* at Euro 7.6 billion in line with target, up +6% vs. FY22 under IFRS4Underlying earnings per share*,** at Euro 3.31, up +8% vs. FY22 under IFRS4Dividend of Euro 1.98 per share, +16% vs. FY22*** , and launch of a share buy-back program**** of up to Euro 1.6 billion, including Euro 0.5 billion of anti-dilutive share buy-back and Euro 1.1 billion of annual***** share buy-back reflecting the Group’s new capital management policy******Announcement of AXA’s new strategic plan “Unlock the Future” including key financial targets and the new capital management policy****** targeting a total payout ratio of 75%*******, comprising a 60% dividend payout ratio and an additional 15% from annual share buy-backs Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs Zum vollständigen Artikel