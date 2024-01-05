|
05.01.2024 11:00:00
Full year and December 2023 figures at Eurex
Eurex, Europe's leading derivatives exchange, ended the year with a 5 percent increase in contracts traded in December 2023 compared to December 2022, led by interest rate derivatives – with a 20 percent increase. Overall volumes in 2023 decreased by 2 percent to 1,915.1 million contracts and index derivatives decreased by 9 percent while interest rate derivatives grew by 6 percent.Eurex Clearing, one of the world's leading central counterparties, once again recorded strong growth rates in its Eurex OTC Clearing business. Notional outstanding volume increased by 14 percent to EUR 29,943 billion in December. Average daily cleared volumes in December 2023 grew by 22 percent to EUR 145 billion. For the full year 2023, average daily cleared volumes were EUR 185 billion, up 10 percent from 2022 – with daily cleared volumes in overnight index swaps growing by 27 percent.Eurex Repo, Eurex's leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, recorded a significant increase in GC Pooling volumes in December, rising by 105 percent to EUR 138 billion. For the full year 2023, the average daily term-adjusted repo volume increased by 70 percent compared to 2022 – from EUR 210.3 billion to EUR 357.8 billion. The GC pooling market grew by 142 percent, while the repo market grew by 38 percent year-on-year.Business overview – December 2023 December2023 December2022 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 71.7 79.6 -10% Interest rate derivatives (million) 69.5 58.1 +20% Equity derivatives (million) 24.1 20.4 +18% Total (million)1 165.8 158.4 +5% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 29,943 26,186 +14% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 13,971 12,927 +8% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,140 2,532 +24% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 145 119 +22% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 28 22 +28% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 24 16 +51% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 72 133 -46% Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 138.3 67.5 +105% Repo Market (billion EUR) 175.7 111.9 +57% Total (billion EUR) 314.0 179.4 +75%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Business overview – full year 2023 December2023 December2022 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 871.7 956.5 -9% Interest rate derivatives (million) 771.4 725.7 +6% Equity derivatives (million) 268.7 271.1 -1% Total (million)1 1,915.1 1,955.7 -2% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 29,943 26,186 +14% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 13,971 12,927 +8% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,140 2,532 +24% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 185 169 +10% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 19 26 -26% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 15 12 +27% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 62 67 -9% Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 158.9 65.7 +142% Repo Market (billion EUR) 198.9 144.6 +38% Total (billion EUR) 357.8 210.3 +70%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
