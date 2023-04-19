Arix Bioscience plc

Full Year results now to be released on 25 April 2023

LONDON, 19 April 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces that, owing to a short delay in the audit process, BDO, the companys external auditor, is not able to complete the audit process of the 2022 financial results which were due to be released on Thursday 20 April, 2023.

The full year results will now be issued on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

The Board does not anticipate any material change to the unaudited net asset value per share for 31 December, 2022, as announced on 30 January, 2023.

Analyst Briefing: 10:00am BST, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will host a virtual briefing for Analysts at 10:00am BST on Tuesday 25 April. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by contacting Powerscourt on arix@powerscourt-group.com or on +44 (0) 20 7290 1050.

Investor Presentation: 4:00pm BST, Tuesday 25 April 2023

Management will be hosting a live presentation and Q&A session via the online platform, Investor Meet Company, at 4:00pm BST on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

The presentation is open to analysts and all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/arix-bioscience-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Arix on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically receive an invitation to the event.



