Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



22-Sep-2026 / 13:38 GMT/BST



Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”) Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified that, on 18 September 2026: Charlotte Fuller, a person closely associated (PCA) with Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, gifted 10,000 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each to a family member who is not a PCA and therefore these shares will no longer be included in the interests of Mr Fuller; and Frederick Turner, Chief Operating Officer, has gifted 50,819 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each to his spouse. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 22 September 2026 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Charlotte Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse – Person closely associated to Richard Fuller b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 10,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 10,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 50,819 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 50,819 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harriette Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse – Person closely associated to Frederick Turner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 50,819 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 50,819 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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