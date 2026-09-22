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WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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22.09.2026 14:38:34

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

22-Sep-2026 / 13:38 GMT/BST

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company has been notified that, on 18 September 2026:

 

  • Charlotte Fuller, a person closely associated (PCA) with Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, gifted 10,000 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each to a family member who is not a PCA and therefore these shares will no longer be included in the interests of Mr Fuller; and

 

  • Frederick Turner, Chief Operating Officer, has gifted 50,819 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each to his spouse.

 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.

 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

Enquiries to:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

22 September 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Charlotte Fuller

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse – Person closely associated to Richard Fuller

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer by way of gift

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

10,000

Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

18 September 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Frederick Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer by way of gift

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

 50,819

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

 50,819

Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

18 September 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harriette Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse – Person closely associated to Frederick Turner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

 

b)

LEI

213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

“C” Ordinary Shares of 40p each

 

 

 

Unlisted

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Nil

 50,819

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

 50,819

Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

18 September 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 444085
EQS News ID: 2403302

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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