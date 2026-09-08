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WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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08.09.2026 08:00:03

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller’s acquires 10 outstanding pubs

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller’s acquires 10 outstanding pubs

08-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Press release         

8 September 2026

 

 

Fuller’s acquires 10 outstanding pubs

Transaction includes four freehold and six leasehold properties

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (“Fuller’s”), the premium pubs and hotels business, is delighted to announce it has exchanged contracts to purchase 10 outstanding pubs via a transaction with pub operator, Stonegate Group and a simultaneous separate transaction with an institutional property investment company. All of the sites are iconic pub operations, with nine of the sites located in prime London postcodes and one in the centre of Bath.

 

The total purchase price, before fees and taxes, is £35.25 million representing a multiple of 8.4 times acquired site EBITDA. The transaction will be funded from existing debt facilities. The completion of the purchase of the four freehold pubs is expected in September, and the six leasehold purchases will complete on an asset-by-asset basis as they are subject to landlords’ consent.

 

Fuller’s Executive Chairman, Simon Emeny, said: “I am delighted to be announcing this transaction today. We have always maintained a disciplined policy of only acquiring the right assets at the right price – and they must always be estate enhancing. This transaction certainly meets these criteria, and I’m delighted to welcome well known gems like The Shipwrights Arms in London Bridge, The Duchess next to Selfridges, and The Blue Anchor in Hammersmith to the Fuller’s Family.”

 

“This collection of 10 outstanding pubs, located in geographies where we already have a strong presence and knowledge of the customer, are a perfect complement to our existing estate. They will provide additional momentum to the strong earnings growth being delivered by our core business. We will update the market further at our interim results presentation later in the year.”

 

 

<END>

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC.

Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801

Team Lewis

Justine Warren      020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692

 

Fuller’s in a nutshell

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers – with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and wonderful bedrooms – for over 180 years. Fuller’s has 194 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1040 bedrooms and 154 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: ACQ
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 442397
EQS News ID: 2395156

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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