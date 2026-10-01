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WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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01.10.2026 16:50:43

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

01-Oct-2026 / 15:50 GMT/BST

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“Fuller’s” or “the Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

 

As at 30 September 2026, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,152,588 “A” Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 “B” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 September 2026 was 30,929,927. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

1 October 2026


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 445199
EQS News ID: 2409150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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