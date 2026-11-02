Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“Fuller’s” or “the Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

As at 31 October 2026, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,294,512 “A” Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 “B” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 October 2026 was 30,788,003. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

2 November 2026