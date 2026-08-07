Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 3 August 2026 – 7 August 2026.

Date Aggregate number of shares purchased Highest price paid per share (GBp) Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Average price paid per share (GBp) 03/08/2026 14,800 730.00 730.00 730.0000 04/08/2026 15,000 728.00 728.00 728.0000 05/08/2026 15,000 726.00 726.00 726.0000 06/08/2026 15,000 736.00 728.00 731.2000 07/08/2026 13,853 730.00 726.00 727.8917

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,077,597 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,004,918. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 August 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date Number of shares

purchased Transaction price, pence

(per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 03/08/2026 14800 730.00 12:04:05 00082111770TRLO0 XLON 04/08/2026 15000 728.00 10:27:42 00082132281TRLO0 XLON 05/08/2026 5000 726.00 10:57:19 00082154503TRLO0 XLON 05/08/2026 10000 726.00 11:05:51 00082154733TRLO0 XLON 06/08/2026 5000 736.00 11:15:15 00082181086TRLO0 XLON 06/08/2026 2000 732.00 13:49:10 00082186655TRLO0 XLON 06/08/2026 266 728.00 14:39:59 00082189307TRLO0 XLON 06/08/2026 7734 728.00 16:15:14 00082195191TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 1340 726.00 09:37:22 00082202862TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 3380 726.00 12:17:39 00082209981TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 102 726.00 12:48:29 00082211128TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 354 726.00 14:20:07 00082215505TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 85 726.00 14:24:19 00082215632TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 90 726.00 14:42:59 00082217096TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 86 726.00 15:07:39 00082218557TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 92 726.00 15:33:09 00082221609TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 9 726.00 16:09:06 00082224895TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 200 726.00 16:10:55 00082225036TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 12 726.00 16:15:23 00082225364TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 5000 730.00 16:20:10 00082225737TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 2955 728.00 16:21:29 00082225843TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 12 728.00 16:21:37 00082225851TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 12 728.00 16:27:44 00082226344TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 17 728.00 16:27:58 00082226368TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 45 728.00 16:35:26 00082226969TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 61 728.00 16:35:26 00082226970TRLO0 XLON 07/08/2026 1 728.00 16:35:26 00082226971TRLO0 XLON

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