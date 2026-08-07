Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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07.08.2026 19:30:05

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

07-Aug-2026 / 18:30 GMT/BST

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 3 August 2026 – 7 August 2026.

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

03/08/2026

14,800

730.00

730.00

730.0000

04/08/2026

15,000

728.00

728.00

728.0000

05/08/2026

15,000

726.00

726.00

726.0000

06/08/2026

15,000

736.00

728.00

731.2000

07/08/2026

13,853

730.00

726.00

727.8917

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,077,597 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,004,918. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

7 August 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

03/08/2026

14800

730.00

 12:04:05

00082111770TRLO0

XLON

04/08/2026

15000

728.00

 10:27:42

00082132281TRLO0

XLON

05/08/2026

5000

726.00

 10:57:19

00082154503TRLO0

XLON

05/08/2026

10000

726.00

 11:05:51

00082154733TRLO0

XLON

06/08/2026

5000

736.00

 11:15:15

00082181086TRLO0

XLON

06/08/2026

2000

732.00

 13:49:10

00082186655TRLO0

XLON

06/08/2026

266

728.00

 14:39:59

00082189307TRLO0

XLON

06/08/2026

7734

728.00

 16:15:14

00082195191TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

1340

726.00

 09:37:22

00082202862TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

3380

726.00

 12:17:39

00082209981TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

102

726.00

 12:48:29

00082211128TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

354

726.00

 14:20:07

00082215505TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

85

726.00

 14:24:19

00082215632TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

90

726.00

 14:42:59

00082217096TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

86

726.00

 15:07:39

00082218557TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

92

726.00

 15:33:09

00082221609TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

9

726.00

 16:09:06

00082224895TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

200

726.00

 16:10:55

00082225036TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

12

726.00

 16:15:23

00082225364TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

5000

730.00

 16:20:10

00082225737TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

2955

728.00

 16:21:29

00082225843TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

12

728.00

 16:21:37

00082225851TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

12

728.00

 16:27:44

00082226344TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

17

728.00

 16:27:58

00082226368TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

45

728.00

 16:35:26

00082226969TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

61

728.00

 16:35:26

00082226970TRLO0

XLON

07/08/2026

1

728.00

 16:35:26

00082226971TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 439068
EQS News ID: 2379574

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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