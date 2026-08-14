Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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14.08.2026 18:15:06

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

14-Aug-2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 10 August 2026 – 14 August 2026.

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

10/08/2026

7,283

730.00

728.00

728.4929

11/08/2026

913

732.00

730.00

730.9244

12/08/2026

2,500

752.42

752.42

752.4200

13/08/2026

15,000

753.00

753.00

753.0000

14/08/2026

10,443

750.00

748.00

749.9705

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,891,237 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,191,278. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

14 August 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

10/08/2026

125

728.00

 08:25:03

00082228238TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

13

728.00

 08:27:37

00082228380TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

138

728.00

 09:12:29

00082230461TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

3657

728.00

 09:52:14

00082232001TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

219

728.00

 09:52:14

00082232002TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

1

728.00

 10:03:18

00082232227TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

971

728.00

 13:04:14

00082236520TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

88

728.00

 13:04:14

00082236521TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

99

728.00

 14:34:04

00082240236TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

177

728.00

 15:00:24

00082241658TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

1

730.00

 15:29:50

00082243255TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

8

730.00

 15:34:34

00082243430TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

1378

730.00

 15:55:19

00082244267TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

270

730.00

 16:20:17

00082245403TRLO0

XLON

10/08/2026

138

730.00

 16:29:24

00082245723TRLO0

XLON

11/08/2026

228

730.00

 14:46:12

00082261766TRLO0

XLON

11/08/2026

263

730.00

 14:46:12

00082261765TRLO0

XLON

11/08/2026

78

732.00

 14:46:12

00082261767TRLO0

XLON

11/08/2026

344

732.00

 14:46:12

00082261768TRLO0

XLON

12/08/2026

2500

752.42

 16:04:04

00082286988TRLO0

XLON

13/08/2026

15000

753.00

 10:13:33

00082293875TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

154

748.00

 13:31:23

00082320097TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

4954

750.00

 14:32:58

00082321778TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

4846

750.00

 14:40:38

00082322236TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

318

750.00

 15:33:22

00082324997TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 15:46:49

00082325553TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 15:52:34

00082325671TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 15:56:35

00082325818TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 16:01:24

00082325982TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 16:12:07

00082326313TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

1

750.00

 16:25:03

00082326858TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

5

750.00

 16:35:06

00082327145TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

60

750.00

 16:35:06

00082327146TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

34

750.00

 16:35:06

00082327147TRLO0

XLON

14/08/2026

66

750.00

 16:35:06

00082327148TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 439849
EQS News ID: 2383414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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