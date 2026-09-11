Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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11.09.2026 15:29:24

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

11-Sep-2026 / 14:29 GMT/BST

   

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 7 September 2026 – 11 September 2026.

Further, Deutsche Numis have now completed the first tranche of 500,000 Shares of the Programme and Investec undertaking the second tranche of 500,000 Shares.

 

Date

Aggregate number of shares purchased

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Average price paid per share (GBp)

07/09/2026

15,000

734.00

734.00

734.0000

08/09/2026

15,000

727.00

727.00

727.0000

09/09/2026

12,000

713.00

713.00

713.0000

10/09/2026

10,719

700.00

700.00

700.0000

11/09/2026

8,000

700.00

700.00

700.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,056,994 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,025,521. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

11 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price, pence
(per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

07/09/2026

15000

734.00

 08:12:22

00082610909TRLO0

XLON

08/09/2026

15000

727.00

 09:46:09

00082634712TRLO0

XLON

09/09/2026

12000

713.00

 09:00:21

00082651737TRLO0

XLON

10/09/2026

10719

700.00

 08:28:44

00082680627TRLO0

XLON

11/09/2026

8000

700.00

 08:07:20

00082704868TRLO0

XLON

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 443098
EQS News ID: 2398162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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