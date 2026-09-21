Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 14 September 2026 – 18 September 2026.

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) 14 September 2026 XLON 699.6765 3,128 692.0000 706.0000 15 September 2026 XLON 696.8973 4,587 694.0000 702.0000 16 September 2026 XLON 699.9293 13,012 696.0000 702.0000 17 September 2026 XLON 699.8901 10,224 694.0000 700.0000 18 September 2026 XLON 693.5334 4,377 692.0000 693.8970

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,092,322 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,990,193. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

21 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 14 September 2026 08:06:05 40 696.0000 XLON 00419905576TRLO1 14 September 2026 08:06:05 72 696.0000 XLON 00419905575TRLO1 14 September 2026 08:21:44 116 692.0000 XLON 00419906109TRLO1 14 September 2026 11:39:47 535 706.0000 XLON 00419912976TRLO1 14 September 2026 11:40:00 274 700.0000 XLON 00419912987TRLO1 14 September 2026 14:54:02 61 696.0000 XLON 00419920436TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:28:59 56 696.0000 XLON 00419922655TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:28:59 61 696.0000 XLON 00419922656TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:28:59 196 700.0000 XLON 00419922657TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:28:59 274 700.0000 XLON 00419922658TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:38:34 3 698.0000 XLON 00419923256TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:53:39 5 698.0000 XLON 00419923985TRLO1 14 September 2026 15:57:24 1246 698.0000 XLON 00419924152TRLO1 14 September 2026 16:04:18 188 702.0000 XLON 00419924708TRLO1 14 September 2026 16:10:04 1 698.0000 XLON 00419925273TRLO1 15 September 2026 14:25:28 464 700.0000 XLON 00420571924TRLO1 15 September 2026 14:52:56 112 698.0000 XLON 00420573860TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:41 13 702.0000 XLON 00420576210TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:41 273 702.0000 XLON 00420576211TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:41 212 702.0000 XLON 00420576212TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:41 150 702.0000 XLON 00420576213TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:44 112 696.0000 XLON 00420576218TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:44 53 698.0000 XLON 00420576219TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:30:44 304 698.0000 XLON 00420576220TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:51:01 111 696.0000 XLON 00420577805TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:57:27 109 694.0000 XLON 00420578478TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:57:33 5 694.0000 XLON 00420578481TRLO1 15 September 2026 15:57:33 109 694.0000 XLON 00420578482TRLO1 15 September 2026 16:18:26 277 694.0000 XLON 00420580151TRLO1 15 September 2026 16:18:50 276 694.0000 XLON 00420580225TRLO1 15 September 2026 16:19:51 231 694.0000 XLON 00420580341TRLO1 15 September 2026 16:19:51 276 694.0000 XLON 00420580342TRLO1 15 September 2026 16:22:05 1500 696.0000 XLON 00420580678TRLO1 16 September 2026 09:39:19 188 702.0000 XLON 00421039158TRLO1 16 September 2026 10:08:57 12500 700.0000 XLON 00421092679TRLO1 16 September 2026 13:42:00 12 696.0000 XLON 00421155240TRLO1 16 September 2026 13:49:30 93 696.0000 XLON 00421155554TRLO1 16 September 2026 14:08:23 3 696.0000 XLON 00421156332TRLO1 16 September 2026 14:08:23 12 696.0000 XLON 00421156333TRLO1 16 September 2026 14:08:23 48 696.0000 XLON 00421156334TRLO1 16 September 2026 14:35:27 43 696.0000 XLON 00421158518TRLO1 16 September 2026 16:11:04 113 696.0000 XLON 00421164795TRLO1 17 September 2026 09:01:24 10000 700.0000 XLON 00421702906TRLO1 17 September 2026 15:21:10 110 696.0000 XLON 00421878301TRLO1 17 September 2026 15:21:12 114 694.0000 XLON 00421878302TRLO1 18 September 2026 10:32:28 839 692.0000 XLON 00422161623TRLO1 18 September 2026 12:46:59 3538 693.8970 XLON 00422210523TRLO1

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