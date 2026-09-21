Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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21.09.2026 12:14:03

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

21-Sep-2026 / 11:14 GMT/BST

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 14 September 2026 – 18 September 2026.

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

14 September 2026

XLON

699.6765

3,128

692.0000

706.0000

15 September 2026

XLON

696.8973

4,587

694.0000

702.0000

16 September 2026

XLON

699.9293

13,012

696.0000

702.0000

17 September 2026

XLON

699.8901

10,224

694.0000

700.0000

18 September 2026

XLON

693.5334

4,377

692.0000

693.8970

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,092,322 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,990,193. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

21 September 2026

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

14 September 2026 08:06:05

40

696.0000

XLON

00419905576TRLO1

14 September 2026 08:06:05

72

696.0000

XLON

00419905575TRLO1

14 September 2026 08:21:44

116

692.0000

XLON

00419906109TRLO1

14 September 2026 11:39:47

535

706.0000

XLON

00419912976TRLO1

14 September 2026 11:40:00

274

700.0000

XLON

00419912987TRLO1

14 September 2026 14:54:02

61

696.0000

XLON

00419920436TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:28:59

56

696.0000

XLON

00419922655TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:28:59

61

696.0000

XLON

00419922656TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:28:59

196

700.0000

XLON

00419922657TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:28:59

274

700.0000

XLON

00419922658TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:38:34

3

698.0000

XLON

00419923256TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:53:39

5

698.0000

XLON

00419923985TRLO1

14 September 2026 15:57:24

1246

698.0000

XLON

00419924152TRLO1

14 September 2026 16:04:18

188

702.0000

XLON

00419924708TRLO1

14 September 2026 16:10:04

1

698.0000

XLON

00419925273TRLO1

15 September 2026 14:25:28

464

700.0000

XLON

00420571924TRLO1

15 September 2026 14:52:56

112

698.0000

XLON

00420573860TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:41

13

702.0000

XLON

00420576210TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:41

273

702.0000

XLON

00420576211TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:41

212

702.0000

XLON

00420576212TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:41

150

702.0000

XLON

00420576213TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:44

112

696.0000

XLON

00420576218TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:44

53

698.0000

XLON

00420576219TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:30:44

304

698.0000

XLON

00420576220TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:51:01

111

696.0000

XLON

00420577805TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:57:27

109

694.0000

XLON

00420578478TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:57:33

5

694.0000

XLON

00420578481TRLO1

15 September 2026 15:57:33

109

694.0000

XLON

00420578482TRLO1

15 September 2026 16:18:26

277

694.0000

XLON

00420580151TRLO1

15 September 2026 16:18:50

276

694.0000

XLON

00420580225TRLO1

15 September 2026 16:19:51

231

694.0000

XLON

00420580341TRLO1

15 September 2026 16:19:51

276

694.0000

XLON

00420580342TRLO1

15 September 2026 16:22:05

1500

696.0000

XLON

00420580678TRLO1

16 September 2026 09:39:19

188

702.0000

XLON

00421039158TRLO1

16 September 2026 10:08:57

12500

700.0000

XLON

00421092679TRLO1

16 September 2026 13:42:00

12

696.0000

XLON

00421155240TRLO1

16 September 2026 13:49:30

93

696.0000

XLON

00421155554TRLO1

16 September 2026 14:08:23

3

696.0000

XLON

00421156332TRLO1

16 September 2026 14:08:23

12

696.0000

XLON

00421156333TRLO1

16 September 2026 14:08:23

48

696.0000

XLON

00421156334TRLO1

16 September 2026 14:35:27

43

696.0000

XLON

00421158518TRLO1

16 September 2026 16:11:04

113

696.0000

XLON

00421164795TRLO1

17 September 2026 09:01:24

10000

700.0000

XLON

00421702906TRLO1

17 September 2026 15:21:10

110

696.0000

XLON

00421878301TRLO1

17 September 2026 15:21:12

114

694.0000

XLON

00421878302TRLO1

18 September 2026 10:32:28

839

692.0000

XLON

00422161623TRLO1

18 September 2026 12:46:59

3538

693.8970

XLON

00422210523TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 443858
EQS News ID: 2402314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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