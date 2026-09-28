Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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28.09.2026 14:11:13

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

28-Sep-2026 / 13:11 GMT/BST

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 21 September 2026 – 25 September 2026.

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

21 September 2026

XLON

697.9649

13,552

694.0000

698.0000

22 September 2026

XLON

695.0000

11,000

695.0000

695.0000

23 September 2026

XLON

699.9790

10,214

698.0000

700.0000

25 September 2026

XLON

699.8700

4,000

699.7400

700.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,131,088 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,951,427. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

28 September 2026

 

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

21 September 2026 10:43:29

12500

698.0000

XLON

00422403077TRLO1

21 September 2026 13:03:40

108

698.0000

XLON

00422410018TRLO1

21 September 2026 13:04:06

119

694.0000

XLON

00422410033TRLO1

21 September 2026 15:31:46

275

698.0000

XLON

00422415652TRLO1

21 September 2026 15:31:50

275

698.0000

XLON

00422415653TRLO1

21 September 2026 15:31:54

275

698.0000

XLON

00422415656TRLO1

22 September 2026 14:55:11

10000

695.0000

XLON

00422626770TRLO1

22 September 2026 16:01:34

1000

695.0000

XLON

00422631179TRLO1

23 September 2026 09:43:12

10000

700.0000

XLON

00422869752TRLO1

23 September 2026 13:57:21

29

700.0000

XLON

00422946539TRLO1

23 September 2026 13:57:21

78

700.0000

XLON

00422946540TRLO1

23 September 2026 14:02:31

78

698.0000

XLON

00422946884TRLO1

23 September 2026 14:02:31

29

698.0000

XLON

00422946885TRLO1

25 September 2026 14:35:50

2000

700.0000

XLON

00423623451TRLO1

25 September 2026 15:35:57

2000

699.7400

XLON

00423625503TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 444669
EQS News ID: 2406382

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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