Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 28 September 2026 – 2 October 2026.

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) 28 September 2026 XLON 708.0000 2,500 708.0000 708.0000 29 September 2026 XLON 702.0000 4,000 702.0000 702.0000 30 September 2026 XLON 720.6000 15,000 718.0000 722.0000 1 October 2026 XLON 709.1738 12,603 706.0000 710.0000 2 October 2026 XLON 710.0000 15,000 710.0000 710.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,180,191 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,902,324. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

5 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 28 September 2026 14:25:14 2500 708.0000 XLON 00423907042TRLO1 29 September 2026 09:07:18 4000 702.0000 XLON 00424051605TRLO1 30 September 2026 08:49:44 3000 718.0000 XLON 00424382834TRLO1 30 September 2026 12:01:32 7500 722.0000 XLON 00424542872TRLO1 30 September 2026 16:31:48 4500 720.0000 XLON 00424555644TRLO1 1 October 2026 12:33:31 2603 706.0000 XLON 00425065471TRLO1 1 October 2026 14:27:23 10000 710.0000 XLON 00425071041TRLO1 2 October 2026 09:52:40 10000 710.0000 XLON 00425087648TRLO1 2 October 2026 15:55:28 5000 710.0000 XLON 00425106372TRLO1

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