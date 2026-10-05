Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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05.10.2026 15:24:44

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

05-Oct-2026 / 14:24 GMT/BST

  

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 28 September 2026 – 2 October 2026.

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

28 September 2026

XLON

708.0000

2,500

708.0000

708.0000

29 September 2026

XLON

702.0000

4,000

702.0000

702.0000

30 September 2026

XLON

720.6000

15,000

718.0000

722.0000

1 October 2026

XLON

709.1738

12,603

706.0000

710.0000

2 October 2026

XLON

710.0000

15,000

710.0000

710.0000

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,180,191 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,902,324. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

5 October 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

28 September 2026 14:25:14

2500

708.0000

XLON

00423907042TRLO1

29 September 2026 09:07:18

4000

702.0000

XLON

00424051605TRLO1

30 September 2026 08:49:44

3000

718.0000

XLON

00424382834TRLO1

30 September 2026 12:01:32

7500

722.0000

XLON

00424542872TRLO1

30 September 2026 16:31:48

4500

720.0000

XLON

00424555644TRLO1

1 October 2026 12:33:31

2603

706.0000

XLON

00425065471TRLO1

1 October 2026 14:27:23

10000

710.0000

XLON

00425071041TRLO1

2 October 2026 09:52:40

10000

710.0000

XLON

00425087648TRLO1

2 October 2026 15:55:28

5000

710.0000

XLON

00425106372TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 445467
EQS News ID: 2410522

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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