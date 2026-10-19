Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 12 October 2026 – 16 October 2026.

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) 13 October 2026 XLON 732.5356 15,000 730.0000 740.0000 16 October 2026 XLON 770.6950 8,495 764.0000 772.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,263,286 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,819,229. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 13 October 2026 10:12:24 75 730.0000 XLON 00427197215TRLO1 13 October 2026 10:12:58 5000 730.0000 XLON 00427197698TRLO1 13 October 2026 11:45:26 35 736.0000 XLON 00427240816TRLO1 13 October 2026 11:52:46 26 736.0000 XLON 00427241008TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:27 49 736.0000 XLON 00427242081TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:27 26 736.0000 XLON 00427242082TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:27 35 736.0000 XLON 00427242083TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:27 110 736.0000 XLON 00427242084TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:29 223 736.0000 XLON 00427242085TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:30 7 738.0000 XLON 00427242086TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:33 211 736.0000 XLON 00427242100TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:39 214 740.0000 XLON 00427242102TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:42 108 738.0000 XLON 00427242103TRLO1 13 October 2026 12:29:46 114 736.0000 XLON 00427242109TRLO1 13 October 2026 14:49:25 5000 736.0000 XLON 00427246955TRLO1 13 October 2026 16:23:02 3767 730.0000 XLON 00427252539TRLO1 16 October 2026 14:43:52 5906 772.0000 XLON 00428180563TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:18:14 24 764.0000 XLON 00428183286TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:18:58 54 766.0000 XLON 00428183418TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:19:33 53 766.0000 XLON 00428183462TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:34:13 1 766.0000 XLON 00428184221TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:39:54 11 766.0000 XLON 00428184431TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:42:53 81 766.0000 XLON 00428184538TRLO1 16 October 2026 15:50:04 11 766.0000 XLON 00428184773TRLO1 16 October 2026 16:15:21 68 768.0000 XLON 00428186213TRLO1 16 October 2026 16:15:21 184 768.0000 XLON 00428186214TRLO1 16 October 2026 16:15:21 1785 768.0000 XLON 00428186215TRLO1 16 October 2026 16:15:21 211 768.0000 XLON 00428186216TRLO1 16 October 2026 16:17:56 106 766.0000 XLON 00428186377TRLO1

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