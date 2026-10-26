Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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26.10.2026 14:43:23

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

26-Oct-2026 / 13:43 GMT/BST

 

 

 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 19 October 2026 – 23 October 2026

 

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

19 October 2026

XLON

766.3475

15,000

766.0000

768.0000

21 October 2026

XLON

780.5634

3,287

774.0000

784.0000

22 October 2026

XLON

780.0938

2,496

776.0000

784.0000

23 October 2026

XLON

785.3574

915

782.0000

786.0000

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,279,984 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,802,531. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

26 October 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

19 October 2026 10:53:45

5000

767.0000

XLON

00428303886TRLO1

19 October 2026 14:51:03

106

768.0000

XLON

00428311537TRLO1

19 October 2026 14:51:03

101

766.0000

XLON

00428311538TRLO1

19 October 2026 14:57:58

51

766.0000

XLON

00428311732TRLO1

19 October 2026 14:57:58

55

766.0000

XLON

00428311733TRLO1

19 October 2026 15:37:23

9687

766.0000

XLON

00428313673TRLO1

21 October 2026 13:36:44

98

784.0000

XLON

00428646985TRLO1

21 October 2026 14:32:35

101

782.0000

XLON

00428649402TRLO1

21 October 2026 14:57:53

101

778.0000

XLON

00428650958TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:11:58

315

776.0000

XLON

00428651885TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:28

205

774.0000

XLON

00428655632TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:28

31

780.0000

XLON

00428655636TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:28

188

780.0000

XLON

00428655637TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:38

197

776.0000

XLON

00428655645TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:38

17

774.0000

XLON

00428655646TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:43

182

782.0000

XLON

00428655650TRLO1

21 October 2026 15:59:44

180

782.0000

XLON

00428655651TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:07:26

313

784.0000

XLON

00428656187TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:07:26

104

784.0000

XLON

00428656188TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:07:50

411

782.0000

XLON

00428656205TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:07:50

102

782.0000

XLON

00428656206TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:09:25

101

782.0000

XLON

00428656278TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:10:48

101

782.0000

XLON

00428656435TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:12:10

102

782.0000

XLON

00428656535TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:13:30

102

782.0000

XLON

00428656628TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:14:50

102

782.0000

XLON

00428656793TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:16:07

101

782.0000

XLON

00428656914TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:17:16

102

782.0000

XLON

00428657114TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:17:23

23

780.0000

XLON

00428657121TRLO1

21 October 2026 16:18:59

8

780.0000

XLON

00428657294TRLO1

22 October 2026 12:51:53

95

780.0000

XLON

00428872846TRLO1

22 October 2026 12:56:21

96

776.0000

XLON

00428873077TRLO1

22 October 2026 13:25:24

155

784.0000

XLON

00428874344TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:02:05

99

782.0000

XLON

00428883383TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:02:10

102

780.0000

XLON

00428883388TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:10:35

104

780.0000

XLON

00428884196TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:10:59

102

780.0000

XLON

00428884348TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:11:23

98

780.0000

XLON

00428884385TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:11:23

4

780.0000

XLON

00428884386TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:11:47

102

780.0000

XLON

00428884427TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:12:10

105

780.0000

XLON

00428884509TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:12:31

15

780.0000

XLON

00428884551TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:12:31

87

780.0000

XLON

00428884552TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:12:52

103

780.0000

XLON

00428884612TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:13:13

25

780.0000

XLON

00428884623TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:13:13

78

780.0000

XLON

00428884624TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:13:34

104

780.0000

XLON

00428884651TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:13:55

105

780.0000

XLON

00428884691TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:14:16

26

780.0000

XLON

00428884766TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:14:16

78

780.0000

XLON

00428884767TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:14:36

100

780.0000

XLON

00428884798TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:14:56

100

780.0000

XLON

00428884870TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:15:16

26

780.0000

XLON

00428884907TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:15:16

78

780.0000

XLON

00428884908TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:15:36

100

780.0000

XLON

00428884941TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:15:56

103

780.0000

XLON

00428885026TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:16:16

28

780.0000

XLON

00428885078TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:16:16

75

780.0000

XLON

00428885079TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:16:36

103

780.0000

XLON

00428885110TRLO1

22 October 2026 16:16:48

100

778.0000

XLON

00428885129TRLO1

23 October 2026 09:45:32

103

786.0000

XLON

00429047906TRLO1

23 October 2026 10:41:01

101

786.0000

XLON

00429170847TRLO1

23 October 2026 10:41:23

100

782.0000

XLON

00429171956TRLO1

23 October 2026 12:39:03

47

782.0000

XLON

00429192163TRLO1

23 October 2026 14:16:52

317

786.0000

XLON

00429197090TRLO1

23 October 2026 14:16:52

49

786.0000

XLON

00429197091TRLO1

23 October 2026 14:16:52

198

786.0000

XLON

00429197092TRLO1

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 447531
EQS News ID: 2422310

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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