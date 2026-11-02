Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 26 October 2026 – 30 October 2026.

Date Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) 26 October 2026 XLON 792.5248 2,496 788.0000 800.0000 27 October 2026 XLON 785.5968 11,226 775.2800 798.0000 29 October 2026 XLON 810.0000 806 810.0000 810.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,294,512 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,788,003. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

2 November 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 26 October 2026 10:59:08 93 800.0000 XLON 00429616682TRLO1 26 October 2026 13:52:04 98 796.0000 XLON 00429624872TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:06:40 96 792.0000 XLON 00429625976TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:29:04 51 798.0000 XLON 00429628130TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:29:04 202 798.0000 XLON 00429628131TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:31:17 102 792.0000 XLON 00429628357TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:31:17 102 792.0000 XLON 00429628358TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:31:17 192 792.0000 XLON 00429628359TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:31:17 195 792.0000 XLON 00429628360TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:31:27 198 792.0000 XLON 00429628366TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:32:10 96 792.0000 XLON 00429628401TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:39:30 101 790.0000 XLON 00429628755TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:39:30 101 790.0000 XLON 00429628756TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:39:30 101 790.0000 XLON 00429628757TRLO1 26 October 2026 14:53:02 182 794.0000 XLON 00429629722TRLO1 26 October 2026 15:02:44 207 794.0000 XLON 00429630332TRLO1 26 October 2026 15:48:34 93 788.0000 XLON 00429633704TRLO1 26 October 2026 15:48:34 93 788.0000 XLON 00429633705TRLO1 26 October 2026 15:48:34 93 788.0000 XLON 00429633706TRLO1 26 October 2026 16:14:44 100 788.0000 XLON 00429635601TRLO1 27 October 2026 08:02:36 3436 775.2800 XLON 00429783086TRLO1 27 October 2026 09:58:49 93 792.0000 XLON 00429890034TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:26:43 100 798.0000 XLON 00429902591TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:36:27 943 790.0000 XLON 00429903341TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:37:27 102 790.0000 XLON 00429903402TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:38:29 103 790.0000 XLON 00429903462TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:39:31 102 790.0000 XLON 00429903532TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:40:48 6266 790.0000 XLON 00429903578TRLO1 27 October 2026 15:46:06 81 792.0000 XLON 00429903893TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:12:35 98 810.0000 XLON 00430708839TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:12:35 98 810.0000 XLON 00430708840TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:12:35 98 810.0000 XLON 00430708841TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:12:47 414 810.0000 XLON 00430708856TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:13:05 59 810.0000 XLON 00430708877TRLO1 29 October 2026 16:13:05 39 810.0000 XLON 00430708878TRLO1

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