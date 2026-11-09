Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie

Fuller Smith & Turne a ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXAU / ISIN: GB00B1YPC344

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09.11.2026 13:35:53

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

09-Nov-2026 / 12:35 GMT/BST

   

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)

 

Transaction in own shares

 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 2 November 2026 – 6 November 2026.

 

Date

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (p)

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

2 November 2026

XLON

815.3333

15,000

814.0000

816.0000

3 November 2026

XLON

810.0000

15,000

810.0000

810.0000

4 November 2026

XLON

828.0000

2,000

828.0000

828.0000

6 November 2026

XLON

829.6938

12,033

824.0000

830.0000

 

 

 

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

 

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,338,545 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,743,970. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

 

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

9 November 2026

 

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

 

Date and time of each trade

Number of shares purchased

Price (pence per share)

Trading Venue

Transaction Reference Number

02 November 2026 09:13:14

5000

816.0000

XLON

00431339883TRLO1

02 November 2026 12:02:39

5000

816.0000

XLON

00431383552TRLO1

02 November 2026 15:33:40

5000

814.0000

XLON

00431392797TRLO1

03 November 2026 08:30:56

7500

810.0000

XLON

00431649585TRLO1

03 November 2026 15:42:42

7500

810.0000

XLON

00431748693TRLO1

04 November 2026 13:25:22

2000

828.0000

XLON

00432136512TRLO1

06 November 2026 10:44:52

1800

830.0000

XLON

00433029876TRLO1

06 November 2026 13:00:09

1484

830.0000

XLON

00433036374TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:02:26

8000

829.6600

XLON

00433043512TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:10:00

91

830.0000

XLON

00433043962TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:12:09

54

830.0000

XLON

00433044161TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:12:09

37

830.0000

XLON

00433044162TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:14:18

91

830.0000

XLON

00433044562TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:16:27

85

830.0000

XLON

00433044870TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:21:34

91

826.0000

XLON

00433045281TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:25:53

100

830.0000

XLON

00433045555TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:27:49

28

830.0000

XLON

00433045687TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:27:49

49

830.0000

XLON

00433045688TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:27:49

23

830.0000

XLON

00433045689TRLO1

06 November 2026 15:33:18

100

824.0000

XLON

00433046178TRLO1

 

 

 

 

 

---End---


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 449004
EQS News ID: 2430928

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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