|
14.07.2022 16:00:00
Fullpower®-AI Announces the Issuance of Three New U.S. Patents Further Covering Smart Beds, Sleeptracker®-AI, and the Fullpower®-AI PaaS Platform
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT biosensing and sleep technology company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued three new U.S. Patents directed to methods related to the Fullpower®-AI platform.
"We are extremely pleased, as inventors and pioneers, with the continued development of the Fullpower®-AI patent portfolio. These new issuances, some with early priorities, continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Sleep and Biosensing intellectual property portfolio, covering methods important to Smart beds, Sleep, Snoring, Apnea, Wearable, IoT, Machine Learning, and other industries. The issuance of these patents is another step in the development of our robust patent portfolio," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.
Patent Title
Priority Date
Patent Number
Issue Date
Multi-Zone Adjustable Bed with Smart Adjustment Mechanism
3/26/18
11253079
2/22/22
Sleep Detection and Analysis System
10/15/18
11382534
7/12/22
Sleep Quality Optimization Using a Controlled Sleep Surface
9/19/11
11344460
5/31/22
About Fullpower Technologies, Inc.
Fullpower® Technologies delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing, end-to-end engineering services, and software customization in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as an IoT PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 135+ patents.
Fullpower's key areas of expertise include:
- Clinically validated sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI®
- Worldwide vetted IoT edge-cloud platform deployments
- AI-powered IoT biosensing
- Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring
- The development of new AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields
Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote biosensing, sleep, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.
For more information, visit www.fullpower.com or contact BusDev@fullpower.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullpower-ai-announces-the-issuance-of-three-new-us-patents-further-covering-smart-beds-sleeptracker-ai-and-the-fullpower-ai-paas-platform-301586769.html
SOURCE Fullpower
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.