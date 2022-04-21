Fullscript Adds Thorne HealthTech to Comprehensive Product Offering

Increasing nutritional supplement portfolio aims to help individuals achieve lifelong wellness

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript , the leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine, announced today that it has expanded its offerings to include Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and well-being and one of the most trusted names in personalized, scientific wellness. Fullscript practitioners will now be able to order and recommend Thorne's industry-leading products, ultimately supporting the health and well-being of their patients.

"We are thrilled to offer Thorne products to our integrative practitioners and support individuals on their health journey," said Kyle Braatz, CEO at Fullscript. "Thorne aligns closely with our mission to help people get better while offering high-quality products centered around safety and efficacy to provide the best possible outcomes for patients."

Every Thorne product is developed from extensive clinical research and medical literature that substantiates the presence of each ingredient in their formulas. This research not only confirms every product's efficacy but improves Thorne's understanding of the outcomes allowing for new discoveries. Additionally, Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers and 45,000 health professionals.

"With health and wellness at the center of conversation now more than ever, we are constantly empowering individuals to take charge of their health through testing, teaching and transforming," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "It's great that Fullscript practitioners will now have access to our high-quality, premium products to help optimize their patient's health and wellness goals."

Fullscript practitioners and patients can now access hundreds of nutritional supplements such as Meriva-500 SF which supports a healthy inflammatory response, NiaCel 400 which contains an exclusive form of nicotinamide riboside (NR), and Basic Nutrients 2/Day , a daily multivitamin.

Learn more about the benefits of using Fullscript and Thorne's suite of products by joining a webinar on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET hosted by Fullscript's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeff Gladd, MD, and Thorne's Medical Science Liaison, Dr. Jennifer L. Greer, ND, MEd. Register here .

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a powerful care delivery platform for integrative medicine practitioners offering access to personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness education, and healthcare's best supplements and wellness products. With over a decade of development and used by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals serving over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology and expertise to support the growth of integrative medicine and delivery of high-quality care. For more information, visit Fullscript.com or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and well-being. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier for longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000 health professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and 12 U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com .

