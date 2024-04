Fully local retrieval-augmented generation, step by step

In “Retrieval-augmented generation , step by step,” we walked through a very simple RAG example. Our little application augmented a large language model (LLM) with our own documents, enabling the language model to answer questions about our own content. That example used an embedding model from OpenAI, which meant we had to send our content to OpenAI’s servers—a potential data privacy violation, depending on the application. We also used OpenAI’s public LLM.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel