Fully Operational SES-17 Starts Delivering Connectivity Services Across Americas

SES announced today that its newest geostationary Ka-band satellite, SES-17, is now fully operational over the Americas, the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean at 67.1 degrees West. The all-electric propulsion satellite has reached orbit per schedule after months of in-orbit raising and successful in-orbit testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005937/en/

SES-17, credit: Thales Alenia Space

The very high throughput SES-17 satellite built by Thales Alenia Space is ready to provide unparalleled connectivity services to customers across aeronautical, maritime, enterprise, and government markets whether on land, at sea, or in the skies. SES-17 anchor partner, Thales InFlyt Experience, will leverage SES-17 for FlytLive, a next-generation aviation connectivity solution enhancing Wi-Fi experiences onboard commercial aircraft across the Americas and the Caribbean. Moreover, key enterprise customers in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, including SSi Canada and COMNET, will now expand the reach and capability of their broadband networks to more remote areas.

With a fully digital payload powered by the most powerful digital transponder processor in orbit, an unmatched flexibility and nearly 200 user beams, SES-17 marks not only a significant development in satellite technology, but also is a first step in the integration of SES’s multi-orbit network. The spacecraft’s digital payload is supported by the Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) software, making it interoperable with SES’s second-generation O3b mPOWER satellite communications system in medium Earth orbit (MEO), set to launch in the coming months.

"We are excited to have the highly-anticipated SES-17 satellite start delivering services, while redefining and transforming the digital landscape for many different applications across the Americas and ultimately bringing high-speed connectivity to people wherever they are,” said Ruy Pinto, Chief Technology Officer at SES. "At SES, we are extremely thankful to our partners at Thales Alenia Space and Arianespace that have shared our vision at each step of SES-17’s journey to orbit.”

SES-17 was successfully launched onboard an Ariane 5 launcher operated by Arianespace from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 23 October 2021 at 11:10 pm local time (02:10 am UTC). SES-17 is the 37th SES satellite launched by Arianespace and the 30th built by Thales Alenia Space, joining the current SES satellite network of 70 satellites.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005937/en/