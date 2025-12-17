Core Scientific Aktie

Core Scientific für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 23:15:35

Fund Adds $25 Million to Core Scientific Stake Weeks Before a Nearly 40% Selloff

New York City-based DSC Meridian Capital disclosed a substantial buy of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a November 14 SEC filing, a move that contributed to an increase in its position by $25.4 million.According to an SEC filing on November 14, DSC Meridian Capital increased its stake in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by nearly 1.4 million shares, bringing its holdings to 2.3 million shares. The position’s value at quarter-end was approximately $40.9 million, up from the previous period. The fund reported 11 equity positions totaling about $493 million in assets under management as of September 30.Core Scientific stake now represents 8.3% of 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Core Scientific Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten