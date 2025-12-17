Core Scientific Aktie
Fund Adds $25 Million to Core Scientific Stake Weeks Before a Nearly 40% Selloff
New York City-based DSC Meridian Capital disclosed a substantial buy of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) in a November 14 SEC filing, a move that contributed to an increase in its position by $25.4 million.According to an SEC filing on November 14, DSC Meridian Capital increased its stake in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) by nearly 1.4 million shares, bringing its holdings to 2.3 million shares. The position's value at quarter-end was approximately $40.9 million, up from the previous period. The fund reported 11 equity positions totaling about $493 million in assets under management as of September 30.Core Scientific stake now represents 8.3% of 13F AUM.
