The Mosaic Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036
|
17.02.2026 18:03:59
Fund Adds $9 Million of Mosaic Stock as Potash Production Trends Toward Record Levels
On February 17, 2026, Gate City Capital Management reported buying 331,415 shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), an estimated $8.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Gate City Capital Management increased its position in Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) by 331,415 shares. The estimated transaction value is $8.93 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $5.76 million, a figure that includes both additional purchases and changes in the stock’s price.Mosaic is a leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizers, operating a vertically integrated business model from mining through distribution. With a global footprint and a focus on essential crop nutrients, Mosaic supports agricultural productivity and food security worldwide. The company's scale, diversified product portfolio, and established distribution channels provide a strong competitive position in the agricultural inputs industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
