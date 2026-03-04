LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
|
04.03.2026 17:32:12
Fund Discloses $3 Million Sale of Olin Stock Amid Legal Overhang and Struggling Share Price
On February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital reported a sale of 135,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares, an estimated $2.91 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital reduced its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 135,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the period's average closing price, was approximately $2.91 million. The fund's total position value in Olin declined by $4.07 million for the quarter, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price changes.Olin Corporation is a diversified chemicals and ammunition manufacturer with a significant presence in the specialty chemicals sector. The company's multi-segment strategy enables revenue generation from both industrial chemical products and consumer ammunition, supporting resilience across economic cycles. With a broad customer base and established distribution channels, Olin leverages scale and operational integration to maintain its competitive position in core markets.
Analysen zu Olin Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Olin Corp.
|20,60
|-1,90%