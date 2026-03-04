LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie

LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 17:32:12

Fund Discloses $3 Million Sale of Olin Stock Amid Legal Overhang and Struggling Share Price

On February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital reported a sale of 135,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares, an estimated $2.91 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital reduced its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 135,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the period’s average closing price, was approximately $2.91 million. The fund’s total position value in Olin declined by $4.07 million for the quarter, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price changes.Olin Corporation is a diversified chemicals and ammunition manufacturer with a significant presence in the specialty chemicals sector. The company's multi-segment strategy enables revenue generation from both industrial chemical products and consumer ammunition, supporting resilience across economic cycles. With a broad customer base and established distribution channels, Olin leverages scale and operational integration to maintain its competitive position in core markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Olin Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Olin Corp. 20,60 -1,90% Olin Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen