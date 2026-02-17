Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
17.02.2026 18:32:00
Fund Discloses $35 Million Biotech Buy Amid Staggering 830% Terns Stock Surge
First Turn Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) in a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 872,049 shares in an estimated $35.23 million trade.According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, First Turn Management, LLC initiated a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, acquiring 872,049 shares. At quarter’s end, the fund’s Terns Pharmaceuticals stake was valued at $35.23 million, reflecting the combined effect of new share acquisition and stock price performance.Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for liver and metabolic diseases, particularly NASH and obesity. Its strategy centers on advancing a diversified pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms and liver-targeted profiles. The company's competitive edge lies in its multi-pronged approach to address high unmet medical needs in metabolic disorders through both single-agent and combination therapies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
