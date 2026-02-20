SentinelOn a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTJC / ISIN: US81730H1095
|
20.02.2026 21:40:19
Fund Dumps $6.5 Million SentinelOne Stake Amid Stock’s 45% Slide
Daventry Group fully exited its position in SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, selling 367,751 worth an estimated $6.48 million, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Daventry Group sold all 367,751 shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter. The net position change for the quarter was $6.48 million, reflecting the combined effects of the share sale and shifts in SentinelOne’s stock price. The fund now reports no stake in SentinelOne.SentinelOne, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity, with a focus on AI-driven threat detection and response. The company leverages its proprietary Singularity XDR Platform to deliver scalable, autonomous security solutions to enterprises globally. SentinelOne's strategy emphasizes innovation in automated cyber defense, positioning it as a competitive provider in the software infrastructure segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
03.12.25
|Ausblick: SentinelOne A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)