Fund England’s bus network now or lose vital routes, campaigners warn

Charities and transport groups say hundreds more routes face axe without targeted help and long-term fundingBus services will not survive without sustained Treasury funding, campaigners and industry groups have warned the chancellor after the cutting of hundreds of routes in recent months.Transport charities and trade bodies have written to Jeremy Hunt asking for support before this week’s autumn statement urging him to guarantee short-term funding, give targeted help to local authorities, and bring in better long-term financial settlements. Continue reading...