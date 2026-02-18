SEC Aktie
Fund Exits $40.9 Million Position in FROG, According to Latest SEC Filing
On February 13, 2026, Shannon River Fund Management LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), with the estimated transaction value approximately $40.89 million based on quarterly average pricing.Shannon River Fund Management LLC reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, that it sold 863,924 shares of JFrog over the quarter. The estimated transaction value was approximately $40.89 million, calculated using the quarterly average price. The fund's quarter-end stake in JFrog fell to zero, and the position's valuation dropped by $40.89 million, which includes both trading activity and stock price movement.The fund sold out of JFrog; its stake now represents none of 13F assets under management.
