SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
25.02.2026 16:58:28
Fund Sheds 107,000 Shares of TREX Worth $4.3 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
On February 17, 2026, Masterton Capital Management, LP disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 107,400 shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $4.34 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Masterton Capital Management, LP reduced its position in Trex by 107,400 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $4.34 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund's Trex holding at quarter-end was valued at $1.68 million, with 47,811 shares remaining.Masterton’s Trex position now accounts for 1.17% of 13F AUM, down from 4.4% in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
