WKN: 907550 / ISIN: US1011211018

19.02.2026 23:54:29

Fund Takes New $18 Million Position in Boston Properties Stock Despite 10% One-Year Slide

On February 17, 2026, Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager disclosed a new position in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), acquiring 268,110 shares in a trade estimated at $18.09 million.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, H/2 Credit Manager LP established a new holding in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter, acquiring 268,110 shares. The position’s quarter-end value totaled $18.09 million.Boston Properties is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The company leverages its scale and expertise in prime urban markets to attract high-credit tenants and maintain high occupancy rates. Its integrated REIT platform and focus on premier office assets provide a competitive advantage in delivering stable cash flows and long-term value for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Boston Properties Inc.

