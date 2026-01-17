With us Aktie
WKN: 554221 / ISIN: JP3234010001
|
17.01.2026 18:03:19
'Fundamental disagreement' with US over Greenland remains
Danish and Greenlandic officials said they still have a “fundamental disagreement” with President Donald Trump over Greenland after meeting in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
