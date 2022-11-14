|
14.11.2022 14:00:00
Fundamental Global® purchases additional shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP)
- Continues to simplify its organizational structure
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings, filed an amendment to its Schedule 13D last week, to reflect the recent purchases of 187,613 shares of common stock and 37,158 shares of preferred stock of FG Financial Group, Inc. ("FGF"), which were previously reported in its Form 4 filings, and which can be viewed here. Following these transactions, Fundamental Global and its affiliates collectively hold approximately 60.3% of FGF's common stock.
In addition to the recent purchases of FGF, Fundamental Global highlighted several other events that change the way its ownership is reported, as follows:
- Fundamental Activist Fund I, LP ("FAFI"), FGI 1347 Holdings, LP ("FGIH"), and Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) each contributed their shares of FGF into a newly formed venture, FG Financial Holdings LLC ("FGFH"), in return for membership interests in FGFH.
- Any shares of FGF that were previously reported as being held by FAFI and FGIH, have now been removed from Fundamental Global's filings going forward.
Fundamental Global CEO and FG Financial Group Chairman, D. Kyle Cerminara, commented, "We are pleased to increase our ownership of FGF, one of Fundamental Global's long-term strategic holdings. We also believe that the newly created FG Financial Holdings LLC structure will streamline our reporting and should align the interests of Fundamental Global's stakeholders."Fundamental Global®
Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP), Ballantyne Strong Inc. (NYSE American:BTN), BK Technologies Corp. (NYSE American:BKTI), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSX:GFP), FG Merger Corp. (Nasdaq:FGMC), FG Acquisition Corp. (TSX:FGAA), OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI), and Hagerty Inc. (NYSE:HGTY).
CONTACT:
Kyle Cerminara, Chief Executive Officer
Kyle@fundamentalglobal.com
SOURCE: Fundamental Global
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundamental-global-purchases-additional-shares-of-fg-financial-group-inc-nasdaq-fgf-nasdaq-fgfpp-301675938.html
SOURCE Fundamental Global
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aldel Financial Inc Registered Shs -A-
|8,51
|-0,23%
|Ballantyne Omaha IncShs
|2,34
|-1,68%
|BK Technologies Corporation Registered Shs
|2,93
|10,57%
|FG Financial Group Inc 8 % Cum Perp Red Pfd Registered Shs (A)
|16,04
|-1,35%
|FG Financial Group Inc Registered Shs
|2,46
|2,07%
|FG Merger Corp Registered Shs
|10,09
|-0,20%
|FG New America Acquisition Corp Registered Shs
|2,25
|7,14%
