04.05.2023 15:30:00

Fundamental Underwriters Announces Diamond Club Award Winners

LANSING, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters has announced winners of its Diamond Club award. Recipients of the award represent top-performing brokers who exhibit niche expertise in the trucking industry, strong overall performance and exceptional broker partnerships. The 2022 Diamond Club award winners are:

  • Amwins – Chicago, Illinois
  • Cline Wood, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company – Leawood, Kansas
  • CRC Group – Dallas, Texas
  • HUB International Transportation Insurance Services – Dallas, Texas

Diamond Club award winners are well-recognized leaders in the industry, with extensive trucking knowledge and expertise.

"Recognizing the achievements of our Diamond Club winners is always fun and rewarding," said Rob Westburg, managing director of Fundamental Underwriters. "Fundamental Underwriters could not have achieved our success without our valued partners, and we truly appreciate the outstanding work of these agencies. We cannot wait to see what the future brings."

About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group. 

