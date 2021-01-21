FundCount Named Best Hedge Fund System in the Bobsguide Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the title of Best Hedge Fund System by Bobsguide, an online platform and global information source that connects buyers and sellers of financial technology. This marks the second year in a row for FundCount's win in the hedge fund system category.

FundCount improves a firm's operational efficiency by integrating investor and portfolio accounting and a real-time general ledger on a single platform. Flexible reporting, including dynamic visualization, offers greater transparency and a comprehensive view of all activity for more accurate, informed investment decisions.

According to Bobsguide, this year's awards were particularly competitive, with many nominations in each category. Winners were determined by an independent judging panel based on various factors, including a company's user and market engagement, the strength of technology updates, impact on client experience, and how the system stands out in the marketplace.

"FundCount's ability to handle the complex back-office accounting and reporting needs of hedge funds on a single platform and across all types of securities, fees and entity structures has always been a powerful differentiator," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "It's a privilege to once again be recognized by Bobsguide as the Best Hedge Fund System."

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 135 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

