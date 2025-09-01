Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

01.09.2025 18:31:36

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-Sep-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 September 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

1 September 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

91,787

Highest price paid per share:

147.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

144.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

145.6045p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,484,687 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,484,687) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

145.6045p

 91,787

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

197

147.00

11:14:34

00351609835TRLO1

XLON

650

147.00

11:14:34

00351609834TRLO1

XLON

8232

146.40

11:14:34

00351609836TRLO1

XLON

8217

146.20

11:14:56

00351609840TRLO1

XLON

8251

146.00

11:14:56

00351609841TRLO1

XLON

1609

145.80

11:15:56

00351609866TRLO1

XLON

1542

145.60

11:16:03

00351609869TRLO1

XLON

3429

145.60

11:16:03

00351609870TRLO1

XLON

539

145.60

11:17:36

00351609905TRLO1

XLON

483

144.60

11:19:38

00351609944TRLO1

XLON

1665

145.00

11:19:41

00351609946TRLO1

XLON

40000

145.00

11:36:23

00351610516TRLO1

XLON

543

145.00

11:50:09

00351610868TRLO1

XLON

542

145.00

11:50:09

00351610869TRLO1

XLON

1059

145.20

11:50:09

00351610870TRLO1

XLON

556

145.20

11:51:41

00351610902TRLO1

XLON

326

145.20

11:57:49

00351611148TRLO1

XLON

693

145.60

12:24:16

00351611887TRLO1

XLON

380

145.00

12:53:46

00351612403TRLO1

XLON

179

145.00

12:55:26

00351612476TRLO1

XLON

17

145.00

12:55:26

00351612477TRLO1

XLON

35

145.00

12:57:06

00351612503TRLO1

XLON

509

145.60

13:10:00

00351612757TRLO1

XLON

521

145.60

13:38:41

00351613574TRLO1

XLON

516

145.80

13:38:47

00351613576TRLO1

XLON

516

146.00

14:05:31

00351614324TRLO1

XLON

201

146.60

14:23:16

00351614991TRLO1

XLON

161

146.20

14:25:11

00351615030TRLO1

XLON

392

146.20

14:25:11

00351615031TRLO1

XLON

532

146.00

14:46:58

00351615532TRLO1

XLON

365

146.80

14:49:32

00351615576TRLO1

XLON

678

146.80

14:49:32

00351615577TRLO1

XLON

529

146.60

15:05:06

00351616072TRLO1

XLON

792

147.00

15:08:24

00351616182TRLO1

XLON

75

147.00

15:08:24

00351616183TRLO1

XLON

1296

147.00

15:08:24

00351616184TRLO1

XLON

512

147.00

15:12:18

00351616310TRLO1

XLON

348

147.00

15:13:21

00351616344TRLO1

XLON

72

147.00

15:13:28

00351616357TRLO1

XLON

446

147.00

15:13:28

00351616358TRLO1

XLON

529

146.80

15:13:37

00351616368TRLO1

XLON

528

146.80

15:52:15

00351617931TRLO1

XLON

497

146.60

16:04:22

00351618378TRLO1

XLON

13

146.60

16:04:22

00351618379TRLO1

XLON

510

146.60

16:04:22

00351618380TRLO1

XLON

291

146.20

16:07:00

00351618510TRLO1

XLON

246

146.20

16:07:00

00351618511TRLO1

XLON

291

146.20

16:07:00

00351618512TRLO1

XLON

54

146.20

16:08:17

00351618608TRLO1

XLON

537

146.20

16:08:27

00351618622TRLO1

XLON

121

146.40

16:09:12

00351618684TRLO1

XLON

357

146.20

16:10:45

00351618803TRLO1

XLON

156

146.20

16:16:01

00351619041TRLO1

XLON

52

146.20

16:19:16

00351619161TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 400506
EQS News ID: 2191600

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

