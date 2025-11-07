ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

07.11.2025 18:25:15

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

07-Nov-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

7 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

41,752

Highest price paid per share:

125.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

 122.8410p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 881,663 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

122.8410p

41,752

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

111

125.40

09:07:04

00360104741TRLO1

XLON

222

125.40

09:17:59

00360116994TRLO1

XLON

630

124.40

09:24:57

00360123105TRLO1

XLON

692

124.60

09:35:09

00360133965TRLO1

XLON

348

124.60

09:35:09

00360133966TRLO1

XLON

194

124.60

09:35:09

00360133967TRLO1

XLON

177

124.60

09:35:09

00360133968TRLO1

XLON

100

124.60

09:35:21

00360134337TRLO1

XLON

620

124.60

09:37:03

00360139006TRLO1

XLON

1

124.60

09:37:03

00360139007TRLO1

XLON

620

123.80

10:11:46

00360159852TRLO1

XLON

537

123.80

11:09:26

00360162088TRLO1

XLON

1381

123.80

11:09:26

00360162089TRLO1

XLON

591

123.20

11:09:26

00360162090TRLO1

XLON

700

123.20

11:32:13

00360162994TRLO1

XLON

161

123.20

11:32:13

00360162995TRLO1

XLON

619

122.60

11:32:13

00360162996TRLO1

XLON

619

122.20

11:32:13

00360162997TRLO1

XLON

598

122.20

11:32:13

00360162998TRLO1

XLON

633

122.20

11:32:14

00360162999TRLO1

XLON

276

122.20

11:32:33

00360163001TRLO1

XLON

63

122.40

11:32:40

00360163002TRLO1

XLON

356

122.40

11:32:43

00360163003TRLO1

XLON

585

122.80

11:48:30

00360163847TRLO1

XLON

605

122.80

11:55:42

00360164179TRLO1

XLON

575

122.60

11:56:43

00360164227TRLO1

XLON

201

122.80

12:00:08

00360164345TRLO1

XLON

425

122.80

12:15:27

00360164615TRLO1

XLON

75

122.80

12:15:27

00360164616TRLO1

XLON

126

122.80

12:15:27

00360164617TRLO1

XLON

208

122.60

12:15:46

00360164625TRLO1

XLON

208

122.60

12:19:02

00360164720TRLO1

XLON

386

122.60

12:19:02

00360164721TRLO1

XLON

500

122.40

12:20:14

00360164752TRLO1

XLON

94

122.40

12:20:14

00360164753TRLO1

XLON

500

122.20

12:48:55

00360165405TRLO1

XLON

85

122.20

12:48:55

00360165406TRLO1

XLON

621

122.00

12:48:56

00360165407TRLO1

XLON

1001

123.00

12:48:56

00360165408TRLO1

XLON

611

122.40

12:50:38

00360165466TRLO1

XLON

632

122.60

12:58:38

00360165664TRLO1

XLON

773

123.00

13:11:51

00360165920TRLO1

XLON

206

123.20

13:11:56

00360165921TRLO1

XLON

538

122.80

13:11:56

00360165922TRLO1

XLON

49

122.80

13:11:56

00360165923TRLO1

XLON

161

123.20

13:11:56

00360165924TRLO1

XLON

297

123.20

13:12:05

00360165927TRLO1

XLON

3

123.20

13:16:59

00360166015TRLO1

XLON

623

123.00

13:16:59

00360166016TRLO1

XLON

633

123.40

13:56:20

00360166832TRLO1

XLON

605

123.00

14:04:55

00360167198TRLO1

XLON

605

122.80

14:04:55

00360167200TRLO1

XLON

1230

122.40

14:37:23

00360169026TRLO1

XLON

615

122.40

14:37:23

00360169027TRLO1

XLON

1814

122.20

14:37:23

00360169029TRLO1

XLON

752

123.00

14:42:28

00360169333TRLO1

XLON

129

123.00

15:01:01

00360170449TRLO1

XLON

630

122.80

15:01:18

00360170465TRLO1

XLON

131

123.20

15:02:10

00360170497TRLO1

XLON

80

123.20

15:02:17

00360170501TRLO1

XLON

160

123.20

15:06:29

00360170786TRLO1

XLON

500

123.00

15:06:29

00360170787TRLO1

XLON

608

122.80

15:06:41

00360170797TRLO1

XLON

704

122.80

15:06:56

00360170810TRLO1

XLON

161

122.80

15:06:56

00360170811TRLO1

XLON

702

122.80

15:06:57

00360170812TRLO1

XLON

125

122.60

15:06:57

00360170813TRLO1

XLON

508

122.60

15:06:57

00360170814TRLO1

XLON

632

122.60

15:44:46

00360173240TRLO1

XLON

631

122.60

15:44:46

00360173241TRLO1

XLON

300

122.80

15:54:18

00360173703TRLO1

XLON

440

122.80

15:54:18

00360173704TRLO1

XLON

587

122.60

15:54:26

00360173710TRLO1

XLON

338

122.80

15:54:46

00360173735TRLO1

XLON

167

122.80

15:54:46

00360173736TRLO1

XLON

631

122.40

16:07:53

00360174472TRLO1

XLON

631

122.40

16:07:53

00360174473TRLO1

XLON

617

122.40

16:10:49

00360174701TRLO1

XLON

602

122.20

16:10:49

00360174702TRLO1

XLON

144

122.40

16:12:09

00360174773TRLO1

XLON

386

122.40

16:13:39

00360174880TRLO1

XLON

75

122.40

16:14:08

00360174930TRLO1

XLON

144

122.40

16:14:08

00360174931TRLO1

XLON

386

122.40

16:14:08

00360174932TRLO1

XLON

604

122.40

16:14:08

00360174933TRLO1

XLON

3382

122.40

16:14:08

00360174934TRLO1

XLON

26

122.60

16:16:30

00360175139TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 407636
EQS News ID: 2226358

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

