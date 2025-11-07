Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

7 November 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 7 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 41,752 Highest price paid per share: 125.40p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.8410p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 881,663 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.8410p 41,752

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 111 125.40 09:07:04 00360104741TRLO1 XLON 222 125.40 09:17:59 00360116994TRLO1 XLON 630 124.40 09:24:57 00360123105TRLO1 XLON 692 124.60 09:35:09 00360133965TRLO1 XLON 348 124.60 09:35:09 00360133966TRLO1 XLON 194 124.60 09:35:09 00360133967TRLO1 XLON 177 124.60 09:35:09 00360133968TRLO1 XLON 100 124.60 09:35:21 00360134337TRLO1 XLON 620 124.60 09:37:03 00360139006TRLO1 XLON 1 124.60 09:37:03 00360139007TRLO1 XLON 620 123.80 10:11:46 00360159852TRLO1 XLON 537 123.80 11:09:26 00360162088TRLO1 XLON 1381 123.80 11:09:26 00360162089TRLO1 XLON 591 123.20 11:09:26 00360162090TRLO1 XLON 700 123.20 11:32:13 00360162994TRLO1 XLON 161 123.20 11:32:13 00360162995TRLO1 XLON 619 122.60 11:32:13 00360162996TRLO1 XLON 619 122.20 11:32:13 00360162997TRLO1 XLON 598 122.20 11:32:13 00360162998TRLO1 XLON 633 122.20 11:32:14 00360162999TRLO1 XLON 276 122.20 11:32:33 00360163001TRLO1 XLON 63 122.40 11:32:40 00360163002TRLO1 XLON 356 122.40 11:32:43 00360163003TRLO1 XLON 585 122.80 11:48:30 00360163847TRLO1 XLON 605 122.80 11:55:42 00360164179TRLO1 XLON 575 122.60 11:56:43 00360164227TRLO1 XLON 201 122.80 12:00:08 00360164345TRLO1 XLON 425 122.80 12:15:27 00360164615TRLO1 XLON 75 122.80 12:15:27 00360164616TRLO1 XLON 126 122.80 12:15:27 00360164617TRLO1 XLON 208 122.60 12:15:46 00360164625TRLO1 XLON 208 122.60 12:19:02 00360164720TRLO1 XLON 386 122.60 12:19:02 00360164721TRLO1 XLON 500 122.40 12:20:14 00360164752TRLO1 XLON 94 122.40 12:20:14 00360164753TRLO1 XLON 500 122.20 12:48:55 00360165405TRLO1 XLON 85 122.20 12:48:55 00360165406TRLO1 XLON 621 122.00 12:48:56 00360165407TRLO1 XLON 1001 123.00 12:48:56 00360165408TRLO1 XLON 611 122.40 12:50:38 00360165466TRLO1 XLON 632 122.60 12:58:38 00360165664TRLO1 XLON 773 123.00 13:11:51 00360165920TRLO1 XLON 206 123.20 13:11:56 00360165921TRLO1 XLON 538 122.80 13:11:56 00360165922TRLO1 XLON 49 122.80 13:11:56 00360165923TRLO1 XLON 161 123.20 13:11:56 00360165924TRLO1 XLON 297 123.20 13:12:05 00360165927TRLO1 XLON 3 123.20 13:16:59 00360166015TRLO1 XLON 623 123.00 13:16:59 00360166016TRLO1 XLON 633 123.40 13:56:20 00360166832TRLO1 XLON 605 123.00 14:04:55 00360167198TRLO1 XLON 605 122.80 14:04:55 00360167200TRLO1 XLON 1230 122.40 14:37:23 00360169026TRLO1 XLON 615 122.40 14:37:23 00360169027TRLO1 XLON 1814 122.20 14:37:23 00360169029TRLO1 XLON 752 123.00 14:42:28 00360169333TRLO1 XLON 129 123.00 15:01:01 00360170449TRLO1 XLON 630 122.80 15:01:18 00360170465TRLO1 XLON 131 123.20 15:02:10 00360170497TRLO1 XLON 80 123.20 15:02:17 00360170501TRLO1 XLON 160 123.20 15:06:29 00360170786TRLO1 XLON 500 123.00 15:06:29 00360170787TRLO1 XLON 608 122.80 15:06:41 00360170797TRLO1 XLON 704 122.80 15:06:56 00360170810TRLO1 XLON 161 122.80 15:06:56 00360170811TRLO1 XLON 702 122.80 15:06:57 00360170812TRLO1 XLON 125 122.60 15:06:57 00360170813TRLO1 XLON 508 122.60 15:06:57 00360170814TRLO1 XLON 632 122.60 15:44:46 00360173240TRLO1 XLON 631 122.60 15:44:46 00360173241TRLO1 XLON 300 122.80 15:54:18 00360173703TRLO1 XLON 440 122.80 15:54:18 00360173704TRLO1 XLON 587 122.60 15:54:26 00360173710TRLO1 XLON 338 122.80 15:54:46 00360173735TRLO1 XLON 167 122.80 15:54:46 00360173736TRLO1 XLON 631 122.40 16:07:53 00360174472TRLO1 XLON 631 122.40 16:07:53 00360174473TRLO1 XLON 617 122.40 16:10:49 00360174701TRLO1 XLON 602 122.20 16:10:49 00360174702TRLO1 XLON 144 122.40 16:12:09 00360174773TRLO1 XLON 386 122.40 16:13:39 00360174880TRLO1 XLON 75 122.40 16:14:08 00360174930TRLO1 XLON 144 122.40 16:14:08 00360174931TRLO1 XLON 386 122.40 16:14:08 00360174932TRLO1 XLON 604 122.40 16:14:08 00360174933TRLO1 XLON 3382 122.40 16:14:08 00360174934TRLO1 XLON 26 122.60 16:16:30 00360175139TRLO1 XLON

